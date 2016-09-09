Art, treasure and signs go on show

Sudbury and Halstead are taking part in an annual national initiative called Heritage Open Days which are happening across the UK at the weekend.

Visitors to Sudbury’s Heritage Centre in Gaol Lane will be invited to try and identify objects unearthed in fields around the town and neighbouring villages.

Especially for Heritage Open Day, museum trustee Darren Clarke will have on show finds made over the 25 years of prospecting with his metal detector.

His favourite find is a lead seal, traced to a man named John Bryan who lived in Great Waldingfield in the 14th century. Darren said: “To me it is very special because it is the only time I have been able to link the owner to an object.”

On Saturday, Darren will be showing some of treasures along with fellow trustee Phyllis Felton who will be showing part of her personal collection found while dog walking.

Also happening at the weekend are free guided tours of Gainsborough’s House which explores the life and art of Thomas Gainsborough. On Sunday, the heritage museum will have free guided tours taking place at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm with no booking required.

The Colne Valley Postal Museum in Head Street, Halstead opens its doors to the public on Saturday between 10am and 4pm for just one day. It houses classic red telephone kiosks, post boxes, stamp machines as well as the largest collection of local AA village and street signs.