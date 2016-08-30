Apprenticeship scheme success for Melford man

A young apprentice from Long Melford is celebrating after becoming one of just eight people in the UK to graduate from a special training scheme.

Chris Golding, 19, an apprentice at Barrett Lee Garage in Sudbury is among the first batch to graduate from the three-year Bosch automotive apprentice scheme.

Barrett Lee is part of the Bosch Car Service network and the apprenticeship scheme was launched to coincide with the 100-year milestone of Robert Bosch, Bosch’s founder, taking on his first apprentice.

The course offers young technicians the opportunity to learn industry specific skills, including being trained on Bosch equipment.

The scheme allows the apprentices to benefit from both practical and theoretical training while earning a living.

“I have gained lots of skills and knowledge over the past three years and I am very pleased with what I have achieved,” said Mr Golding.

“To be trained by experts from a company as prestigious as Bosch is a great honour to be among the first eight people to graduate from this course makes me extremely proud. I am confident that what I have learned from this course will set me on the path to a successful career.”

Barrett Lee is based in Byford Road on the Chilton Industrial Estate. Company director Michael Holt said: “We are delighted for Chris following his graduation from the Bosch scheme and he deserves much credit for all his hard work. To be trained by Bosch experts means Chris has had access to the very best knowledge in this sector.”

Alex Gibson, apprentice trainer and assessor at Bosch said: “We are incredibly proud of our apprentices and how much they have learned and improved over the past three years.”