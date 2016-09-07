Another golden success for Halstead in Bloom

It was another day of glorious gold for Halstead in Bloom’s (HIB) dedicated volunteers this week as the town was awarded gold for its floral displays as well as being handed several prizes in the annual Anglia in Bloom competition on Tuesday.

Halstead won gold, best town and best overall entry, while Halstead Public Gardens also won gold and was named as best medium size park.

The gardens are owned and managed by Braintree District Council with HIB volunteers helping out.

Julia Smith, HIB secretary, said: “The whole town benefits from joint working with county, district and town council and volunteers all working for Halstead.”

She added: “The team is thrilled to bits to be given a gold award and named as best town for the eighth year in a row and to regain the accolade of being best overall entry in the six counties of the Anglia in Bloom region.

“It is perhaps even more special in this the 20th anniversary year of Anglia in Bloom. We know that there were many excellent entries from villages, towns and cities and it is fantastic that Halstead is seen as the very best.

“The award is given to Halstead, not just the In Bloom team and we see this as confirmation of the wonderful environment that can be found in this healthy place.

“This is also testament to the great community spirit in Halstead; the town is judged for cleanliness and community spirit as well as for the flowers and plants.

“Well done to all volunteers, town council, district council, county council, sponsors and supporters who have contributed to Halstead’s success.

“It was a really great day and already we’ve had comments from many people who couldn’t attend the awards. Now it’s on to planning for winter planting - and next year’s summer displays.”