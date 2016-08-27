Alpaca visitors big hit at Sudbury Baptist Church

Jo Bridge, owner of Hilly Ridge Alpacas in Great Cornard, brought along some furry friends to a three-day event staged by Churches Together at Sudbury Baptist Church, in Church Street, last week.

People from the homes and sheltered housing spent time at the church doing all sorts of arts and crafts, activities and music during the three days.

Sudbury Baptist Church visted by Alpacas as part of churches togeather South America celebration. Picture Mark Westley ANL-160817-165600009

And on Wednesday they enjoyed meeting two of the Hilly Ridge alpacas who came to visit residents as a surprise.