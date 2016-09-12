A140 shut after two-vehicle crash at Mendlesham

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Mendlesham.

Police were called at 12pm to reports of a collision between a car and a lorry on the A140.

The A140 is currently completely blocked, with ambulance and fire crews also in attendance.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 154 of September 12.