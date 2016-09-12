A close shave

Dave Hume and Kelsey Perry from Alcatraz Beauty with Henry Mayhew (front) who had his hair and beard shaved off for charity. ANL-160709-113738001

Henry Mayhew, who works for Sudbury Town Council, had his hair and beard shaved off for Cancer Research UK on Tuesday, with Dave Hume from Alcatraz Beauty in Sudbury behind the razor.

Mr Mayhew has so far raised £225 but hopes to raise more. You can donate to his fund at Sudbury Town Hall.

Dave Hume from Alcatraz Beauty shaving off Henry Mayhew's hair for charity. ANL-160709-113724001

