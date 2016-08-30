40 years for Elaine

Elaine Cavey started at the Bank Buildings Dental Surgery on August 10, 1976. ANL-160824-140651001

A party was recently held at a Sudbury surgery in honour of a dental nurse who has worked there for 40 years.

Elaine Cavey started at the Bank Buildings Dental Surgery on August 10, 1976. At the time she passed her exams with distinction and was given a national award for being one of the top three in the country.

