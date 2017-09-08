Labour gains Sudbury district council seat from Tories by one vote in by-election

The Labour Party has gained the Sudbury South district council seat from the Conservatives, winning yesterday’s by-election by a single vote.

Sudbury town councillor and Labour candidate Luke Cresswell received 336 votes, winning by the narrowest of margins over Conservative candidate Simon Sudbury, who obtained 335 votes.

Andrew Welsh, of the Liberal Democrats, placed third with 116 votes.

The by-election was called following the resignation of Conservative David Holland, who stepped down from his positions on both Sudbury Town Council and Babergh District Council back in June.

The turnout for the election was 22.67 per cent.