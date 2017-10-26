Labour councillors urge Babergh to become Living Wage employer

Two Labour Party councillors have called on Babergh District Council to become a ‘Living Wage employer’ this week.

Luke Cresswell, who represents the Sudbury South Ward, and Tony Bavington, of the Cornard North Ward, put forward a motion before the full council meeting on Tuesday, urging the council to give all of its workers at least the Living Wage within the next 12 months.

Tony Bavington (Babergh District Council).

The full motion reads: “That this council resolves to establish, without undue delay, a timetable for ensuring that the employees of all of its contractors are paid at least the Living Wage, in order that Babergh is in a position to declare itself a Living Wage employer by no later than one year from today.”

Cllr Cresswell said: “South Suffolk is a low wage area. Too many people work hard at full time low paid work and despite having jobs are forced to claim state benefits to get by.

“The council should set an example and send a clear signal about what kind of society we want to be.”

The council decided that the Living Wage motion would be referred to the next cabinet meeting for full consideration.

The National Living Wage is set for all people in work aged 25 and over, while those who are 24 and under still receive the National Minimum Wage.

The current National Living Wage rate, which changes in April each year, is £7.50 an hour.