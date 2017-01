On Saturday morning Sudbury and Great Cornard Labour members campaigned at Sudbury market to call on Theresa May PM to give more funding to the NHS.

Nearly 300 people signed a petition on the day with the Labour Party Health Team claiming the NHS is in crisis.

Sudbury deputy mayor and Labour Party member Sarah Page said: “There is no doubt that this is a crisis created by cuts and persistent under-funding of the NHS by the Tories.”