Kernos Centre in Sudbury hails community support after reaching major client milestone

A Sudbury charity has praised the support it has received from the local community, after reaching a major milestone in the number of clients it has helped over the last 14 years.

The Kernos Centre in Friars Street celebrated this week after reaching 3,000 referrals for its services since it was founded back in 2003, to support people in Sudbury and the surrounding area.

The charity has helped people aged between five and 93 to access treatment for emotional, mental health and psychological problems that are not adequately served by the National Health Service, with more than a third having to rely either on charitable funding or donations received by the centre.

Chris Boatwright, the Kernos Centre’s clinical director, said: “I do believe we are the net beneath the net for so many people in our community.

“I think the difference between us and the NHS is that we have no threshold for people to be able to receive treatment. We will try to help anyone who comes through the door.

“There is a lot of local help out there, which we are extremely grateful for.

“As Kernos has grown, we have been very fortunate with the recognition and financial support we have received from the community, both from individuals and organisations.

“This support has made a real difference for our clients, both young and old, because it has allowed us to ensure that those most in need receive appropriate, effective and ongoing help, regardless of their resources, for as long as required.”

The Kernos Centre says that from its starting point of three counsellors treating just 78 clients in its first year, it now has a team of 12 qualified counsellors helping more than 300 people a year to achieve long-term, sustainable health and well-being outcomes, backed by nine volunteers who keep the centre running.

The organisation is also one of the chosen charities being supported by Sudbury mayor Sarah Page during her term of office until May 2018.

For additional information about the Kernos Centre, or if you are interested in making a donation to the charity, go to www.kernos.org.