Joy as school wins show title

Pupils from Acton Primary School saw off competition from across the county to be named Suffolk Farming School of the Year at the Suffolk Show.

The school’s Year 3 class first entered the competition in March, with the task of having to build a tractor of the future.

Having progressed to the semi-finals and final, they were crowned the overall winner after defeating two other schools in the final.

Year 3 class teacher Daisy Underwood said: “The competition was fierce, but we were absolutely delighted to find out that we had won.

“The children were presented with rosettes, a certificate and a trophy to commemorate our win, which we very proudly wore and displayed for the rest of the day.

“Year 3 were absolutely amazing in their performance, speaking confidently and clearly to show off all of their new knowledge. They should be very proud of their achievements.”

Pupils first designed the tractor on a computer in school, thinking about what would be different for machinery in the future.

This included solar panels, a drone and bigger tyres with treads like a tank to cover a larger surface area.

The children then built a model of the tractor, entering it into the competition, with their design good enough to be chosen for the semi-finals that took place last Tuesday.

During the day, pupils participated in five workshops and learnt about the history and future of farming during these classes.

They also pressed rapeseed into rapeseed oil, made vegetable wraps, planted seeds, made their own farms of the future and were given farming demonstrations.

“We had a really enjoyable day, and came away bursting with new knowledge,” said Miss Underwood.

“We were delighted to find out the following day that we had made it through to the final at the Suffolk Show on Thursday due to our participation, engagement and behaviour.”

Only five children were allowed to take part in the final presentation, so the school was represented by Belle Bush, Violet Peddel, Sophie Dykes, Betsy Mangion and Jamie Rose.

In the final, the five pupils gave a presentation to the judges, detailing what they had learnt in their journey to the final, before being announced as the winner.