Jewellery and computer stolen in East Bergholt burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in East Bergholt where jewellery and an iMac computer, along with the mouse and keyboard, were stolen.

At approximately 3pm on Monday, April 3, someone broke into a home address in Hadleigh Road by forcing entry to the front of the property.

An alarm is believed to have been activated and police are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around this time to come forward.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information are asked to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 26811/17. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.