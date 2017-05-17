Jewellers and gallery team up to launch new Lavenham venture

A Sudbury jewellers has teamed up with a renowned sculptor to create a new venture in the heart of Lavenham’s High Street.

Jonathan Lambert Bespoke Jewellers and Kate Denton Fine Art is the newest addition to the village after opening its doors last month.

Mr Lambert, who already has a successful shop in Sudbury, said Lavenham presented an ideal opportunity to expand the business.

Kate Denton Fine Art, which is based at Lavenham Hall Gallery on the outskirts of the village, had been looking for a central presence for some time – and jumped at the chance to join forces.

Now shoppers can browse the collection of sculptures and artwork from a select number of exhibitors, alongside some renowned jewellery offerings – all in the spacious boutique, formerly the home of the Wildlife Gallery.

Yasmin Lambert said: “We have been looking for somewhere in Lavenham for quite a while and, when this premises came up and we found a suitable partner in Kate, it was the perfect fit.

She said the venture would complement the shop in Sudbury by offering more bespoke jewellery.

“Our business has changed considerably in the seven years I have been here,” said Mrs Lambert. “We now do more and more bespoke jewellery. We felt Lavenham was a perfect environment for that.”

Anthony Faulkner, owner of Lavenham Hall Gallery and partner in the new venture, said: “Our gallery on the edge of the village is open by appointment and we have occasional shows.

“But we have found a lot of people visit the village and don’t know our wonderful gallery and gardens are there.

“We wanted a window in the centre of Lavenham and we hope this type of business will also encourage more people to come to spend time in the village.”

The shop and gallery is open every day, except Wednesdays, and can be found at 98-99 High Street.