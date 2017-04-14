It’s (horticultural) show time!

Wendy Fairly went home with the top prize of most points in show at the Cornards and Chilton Horticultural Society Spring Show on Saturday.

As well as cups and shields for the best spring flowers, there were also photography and cookery competitions, as well as a tombola and raffle.

Great Cornard, Suffolk. Cornards & Chilton Horticultural Society show at the Stevenson Centre, pictured is Mary King with some of her tulips in the show. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Show secretary Sylvia Rayner said: “The show wasn’t too bad considering the weather this year.

“The daffodils have all died so we haven’t had the daffodil show we’d usually have.”

Mrs Rayner said the society, which holds two shows a year, was a little disappointed with the turnout and is looking for more members.

Anybody wishing to join the society or find out more information can call Mrs Rayner on 01787 373750.