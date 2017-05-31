It’s all about the honey for busy bee farmers from Colne Engaine

Ella Martin set up honey hives at her farm two years ago and the small harvest they produced went to her family.

Last year, when the hives were established, she started to sell her honey – and with great success.

Now her business is in line for a national award seeking out the UK’s best produce, run by food and produce magazine delicious.

Lodge Farm Honey in Colne Engaine has reached the finals of The Produce Awards 2017 – and will find out next month if it is the winner of the East of England region.

Ella said: “I wanted to sell the honey direct into people’s hands the first season, so I’ve done it all myself, either on foot, on bicycle or in the honey truck.

“I’m also proud to say that I sold jars to people that have never tasted honey before – and they’ve come back for more.”

Next week, Lodge Farm Honey will be at the Suffolk Show at Trinity Park in Ipswich.

She will also be helping people find out how to give a helping hand to the insects by planting bee-friendly plants.

Top chefs and food writers will judge eight categories in nine regional heats of the awards – looking for leaders in fishing, farming and animal rearing, as well as artisans making the best products from the raw materials.