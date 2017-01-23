Inquest opened into Long Melford man’s death

An inquest has been formally opened into the death of a man found at his home in Long Melford.

Timothy Kidger, 61, was discovered on a sofa at his home in Rodbridge Hill on December 3 last year.

On Monday an inquest was formally opened at Ipswich and then adjourned to allow further enquiries to be made.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone said the discovery of Mr Kidger’s body had been made by police officers called in by his landlord.

Dr Sharpstone said no cause of death had yet been given as the results of tests were still awaited.