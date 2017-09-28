Inquest into death of friends in Great Waldingfield crash

An inquest was opened this week into the death of two teenage friends in a car crash near Great Waldingfield.

Zachariah Smith, 18, was the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa car, which left the B1115 Great Waldingfield Road, bordering the former Chilton airfield, and struck a tree.

Mr Smith, of North Rise, Great Cornard, and his front seat passenger Kye McLean, also 18, of Rockhall Road, Polstead, were both declared dead at the scene.

At Suffolk Coroners’ Court in Ipswich, assistant Suffolk coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone said both men had died as a result of multiple head and chest injuries.

The collision occurred at about 10pm on Wednesday, August 9.

Dr Sharpstone adjourned the initial hearing to give enough time for the completion of inquiries into the single-vehicle crash.