Indian deli in Sudbury scoops Best Independent Retailer award

A Sudbury business has been named as the Best Independent Retailer in the 2017 Observer Food Monthly Awards.

Rafi’s Spicebox, which is based in North Street, was presented with the award at a glittering ceremony at Freemasons’ Hall in London, hosted by food critic Jay Raynor and celebrated chef Nigella Lawson.

Now in their 14th year, the awards reward the finest in British food and drink.

Kevin Fernandez, owner of Rafi’s Spicebox, said: “We’re absolutely honoured to have won what, in our eyes, is the country’s highest accolade in the food industry.

“We wouldn’t be in this position without our fantastic customers, who were kind enough to vote for us.

“We need to send a massive thanks to our brilliant team and family; we employ an amazing group with incredible passion and knowledge.

“Finally, we owe a great thanks to our Mum, Rafi, who, like many Indian mothers, is probably looking down on us now with a proud, yet slightly critical, grin, we owe all this to her unrivalled talent and inspiration.”

Rafi’s Spicebox is a family-owned spice specialist which hand blends family recipes and spice mixes for people to cook traditional Indian food at home.

The Sudbury shop was opened in 1989.