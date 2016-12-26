Impressive Sudbury painting now comes in jigsaw form

Steven Binks’ large 6ft 3ins by 4ft 9ins detailed bird’s eye view painting of Market Hill, Sudbury in 1944 entitled ‘Seeing Jessie Home’ is now being sold as a jigsaw puzzle.

The artwork - which was the star attraction of last year’s Visions of Sudbury art exhibition in St Peter’s - depicts an aircraft from the US Air Force’s 486th Bomb Squadron returning damaged to Chilton Airfield.

The piece is now on display at Sudbury Museum and Heritage centre in Gaol Lane but you can get your hands on your very own version with the 1,000 piece jigsaw which is on sale at the tourist information centre in Sudbury Library.

The puzzles are being sold at £13 each.