Images tell the story of Hadleigh’s past times

A lack of cars and housing estates in Hadleigh are two of the most prominent features of photos taken in the 1950s and 1960s when compared with now.

That is the view of organisers staging an exhibition of old photos of Hadleigh at the The Guildhall in Market Place over the weekend of October 21 and 22.

Hadleigh town councillor and exhibition organiser Sue Monks said: “It’s very striking looking at some of the old aerial photos of the town in the 1960s to see how much countryside there was around the town.

“And compared with today, there were hardly any cars, especially in the High Street. Even in the 1960s, most people did not have a car.”

The Hadleigh Market Feoffment Charity is hosting the exhibition, which runs from 10am to 4pm on both days.

Alongside the expedition, the charity is hoping to find volunteers to launch a friends of The Guildhall group to raise money towards its upkeep.

Scores of pictures on show have come from English Heritage and town archives, and visitors will be able to order copies.