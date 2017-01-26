Ice warning for East Anglia’s rush hour tomorrow

The Met Office has issued a warning of ice on untreated roads tomorrow morning as showers fall on freezing ground.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning issued this afternoon is valid from 4am until 10am tomorrow morning and warns that untreated roads and pavements will be slippery.

It explains: “A narrow band of mainly light rain, sleet and some snow is expected to move north across southeastern parts of England during Friday morning.

“Amounts of snow are likely to be trivial, but any rain falling onto already sub-zero surfaces could lead to ice developing in places, particularly on untreated roads and pavements.”

The conditions the Met Office describes are classic for ‘black ice’ where the water freezes from the bottom up, so the surface of the ice is wet instead of frosty white so is indistinguishable from a wet road.