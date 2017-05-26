I’m honoured by role, says new Hadleigh mayor

The new mayor of Hadleigh says she is looking forward to making progress on key issues over the next year, after being voted in by Hadleigh Town Council.

Yvonne Free, a town councillor since May 2011 and the deputy for former mayor Trevor Sheldick, was elected to the role during a meeting on Thursday, with fellow councillor William Wilson taking up the deputy position.

Cllr Free, orginally from Attleborough in Norfolk and a resident of Hadleigh for the last nine years, said she was grateful for the support she had received from the council and local residents.

“It was quite an honour. Considering I’m a Norfolk girl, I feel really honoured to have the chance to be mayor,” she said.

“I feel it’s important that our town council is as accessible to the townspeople as possible, both in person and on social media.

“All of the councillors have been very supportive. I do feel well supported in Hadleigh.”

Cllr Free, who also works as a care support worker for people with learning difficulties, said her current priorities for the mayoral year include improving communication with Babergh District Council over “a swift decision” about the future use of the soon-to-be-closed district council offices in Corks Lane.

She also hopes to see progress on the extension to the town cemetary, as well as an increased effort to raise awareness about dementia, having been actively involved with the Hadleigh Dementia Alliance, the Elderly People’s Welfare Committee and as a Community First Responder.

One of her first acts as mayor will be a visit to France to commemorate 40 years of twinning with Rousies, and 20 years of twinning with Ferriere-la-Grande and Ferriere-la-Petite.