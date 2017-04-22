How the Easter story came to Sudbury

msfp-15-04-17 mm 012 pictures: mecha morton

From Roman soldiers to Judas and John, the Bible characters were there to share their story and account of Easter with the town’s shoppers and children taking part in a competition called I-Spy Easter.

The event, organised and run by Churches Together in Sudbury and District, attracted hundreds of people both young and old who were keen to take part in the competition, which involved them finding Easter story characters on the streets and recording them on an I-Spy card.

Once all of the characters had been found around the town, children and parents returned to St Peter’s to collect prizes and free gifts.

They were able to join in with the many games and craft activities for all the family being held at St Peter’s for the event.

Event co-organiser Gerry Higginson said: “It was wonderful to hear a child exclaiming ‘so that’s what Easter is all about’.”

I-Spy Easter run by Churches together in Sudbury Pictured: lily-Ahah Clark (7) with brother Garon decorating eggs PICTURE: Mecha Morton

I-Spy Easter run by Churches together in Sudbury Pictured: Milly Ryall (4) having her face painted by Glyn Jones PICTURE: Mecha Morton

I-Spy Easter run by Churches together in Sudbury Pictured: Amelia Neill (6) with the hat she made PICTURE: Mecha Morton