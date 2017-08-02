Homes development at former Walnuttree Hospital in Sudbury makes major progress

The developer of a new housing development at Sudbury’s former Walnuttree Hospital has released an aerial photograph showing progress at the site.

The historic building is being converted into 35 new homes, a mix of apartments and houses, by developer PJ Livesey. There will also be ten new builds, including three and four-bedroom homes fronting onto the Water Meadows.

Specialist teams have been working on the redevelopment all year and the first properties are due to go on sale in September.

Georgina Livesey, director of PJ Livesey, said: “Seeing the building from the air gives a wonderful view of its scale and symmetry and its location within the town.

“Converting a wonderful building like this is often a journey of discovery as we uncover lots of unexpected features, but our teams are very experienced and the conversion work has gone well and is on schedule.

“There has been a huge amount of interest in the development with people registering a year ago to be kept up to date with information.

“We hope to do some preview tours in August with the public launch in September.”

The whole development will be known as St Gregory’s Place. Learn more online at www.pjlivesey-group.co.uk/st-gregorys-place.