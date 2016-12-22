Home’s mould issues cause fears over children’s health

A Sudbury mother has told of her concerns that her children could end up in hospital because of the mould situation in her house.

Jess Wiltshire lives in a Babergh District Council-owned property in Nelson Road with her two children Harley, 4, and Chantelle, 3.

HOUSE COVERED IN MOULD SUDBURY Nelson rd Jennie Wiltshire with her niece Chantelle who have a problem with mould all over the house. The children both under 5 are constantly ill and they say Babergh council are refusing to do anything about it. Picture Mark Westley ANL-161213-172718009

The 23-year-old first made contact with the council about the problems in July after moving to the property in February.

She has since had a letter forwarded by her GP asking the council to take action after both her children have suffered illnesses related to the issue.

“My son has had five chest infections in the last two months,” she said.

He is also suffering from croup, while daughter Chantelle has had bronchiolitis.

Miss Wiltshire, a full-time, said she had been told that potentially nothing would be done about the problem in the short term and said: “I don’t know what to think about that. Their health is going to get worse. They could end up in hospital.”

However she has since had another visit from a council worker with Babergh now looking into other ways to resolve to the issue.

She believes the problems are being caused by an area of plastic underneath the external windows allowing rain water in which has left the house suffering from problems with condensation and mould.

“It’s in the living room, my bedroom and the kids’ bedroom,” said Miss Wiltshire.

“The council are doing nothing about it. I’ve had it since July; water is leaking in the living room. The condensation is collecting on the windows and dripping down. The water is raising the laminate floorboards. It gets under there and is lifting it.”

She said she was first visited in August after three complaints and was given a leaflet on condensation while a plastic strip was added to stop the leak.

However she says this has not worked and despite carrying out all the correct advice on dealing with condensation the problems persist.

“I don’t dry clothes in the house, I leave windows open and I put the heating on. I lived in a house like this before and never had any problems.”

Since the first call out she has made two more complaints as well as other complaints being made by friends and family, including her sister Jennie Wiltshire who is growing increasingly concerned about the children’s health.

This led to the two visits last week and Miss Wiltshire says she is now hopeful the letters from doctors and a report from the most recent call out will result in new windows being fitted.

She says there are large gaps where the plastic is fitted meaning the house is always cold.

“I don’t know why I should have to live like this. I am worried about my children’s health.”

A spokesman for Babergh said the council was aware of the complaints from Miss Wiltshire, adding it had been working with her to find a solution.

“Since receiving the results of a condensation dampness survey report, most of the minor issues raised in the report had already been addressed such as cleaning the gutters and repairing the downpipe to the rear, repairing the extractor fan to the kitchen and providing an extractor fan to the bathroom.

“The report also recommends that when tenants are unable to effectively manage ventilation and condensation issues, it advises the installation of a positive pressure ventilator. Our inspector is due to visit the tenant today to discuss the possibility and implications of having one of these units fitted. We believe this will help the tenant to manage the build-up of condensation and any mould which appears as a consequence of this.”