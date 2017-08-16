Historic Lavenham home known as Harry Potter’s birthplace on sale for almost £1m

One of the most historically fascinating houses in Lavenham, which had a part to play in a Harry Potter film, is on the market for just under £1 million.

De Vere House in Water Street was owned by the De Vere family, one of the richest families of the medieval period. Today, it is being sold for £995,000.

The iconic building featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows as the home of Harry’s parents.

Forming part of Godric’s Hollow, the house can be seen opposite a graveyard with Christmas tree lights in its window.

The building is Grade I listed with a jettied facade, and it features carved huntsmen on either side of the massive oak front door.

Inside, there are wall paintings and a carved stone staircase with a carved brick handrail.

The external brick nogging in a herringbone pattern makes it one of the most distinctive buildings in the village, which is famed for its medieval houses.

The house is being marketed by property agents Carter Jonas, which described it as a “historically significant” property.

“De Vere House proudly stands as one of Lavenham’s most prized properties to this day,” the agents said.

“Residents can let their imagination run wild and relive their favourite Harry Potter scenes in real life Godric’s Hollow.”

The De Vere family also built Hedingham Castle. Henry VII is known to have visited while out hunting in Lavenham back in 1498, while the sister and youngest brother of Charles II and James II were once held there under house arrest in 1651.