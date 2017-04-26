High honour for Air Force branch

The Sudbury Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association has been awarded a RAFA presidential certificate in the New Year’s Honours list in recognition of devoted and outstanding service to the association.

The award also recognises the Sudbury branch’s enduring commitment to service charities and its support to the wider community.

The presentation was made by Air Marshal Sir Roger Austin, RAFA president South East region, to the Sudbury branch at Potters Leisure Centre near Great Yarmouth.

RAFA Sudbury was the only regional branch to receive a team award.