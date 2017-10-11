High-flying Sudbury firm expands again

Sudbury-based engineering group MEL has gained 77 new employees after acquiring another engineering company.

MEL Group has acquired Redmayne Engineering based at two sites in Romsey and Lymington, Hampshire.

It follows the acquisition by MEL earlier this year of Surrey-based Oldbury Engineering, which also specialises in aircraft ground support equipment.

The company said the latest acquisition will bring further capability and engineering skills to the firm and its customers in the aerospace, defence and industrial sectors.

Redmayne specialises in the production of components for the aerospace, defence and allied industries.

MEL Group’s chairman Nick Smith said: “This is our largest acquisition in terms of manpower.

“The company will continue as an independent entity, but under the umbrella of the MEL Group.”

Group chief executive Gary Harvey added: “Redmayne has worked in partnership with its national and multi-national customers on some of the most adventurous and diverse projects, ranging from the development of life saving equipment to the launch of the latest space missions.”