Help hedgehogs in Halstead

Halstead in Bloom is asking people to help the town’s hedgehogs.
The committee is asking residents to build nesting boxes to then be shown to judges for Anglia in Bloom and RHS Britain in Bloom. To help, call 01787 474668.
