Hearing open day

As part of deaf awareness week, Drage and Tozer Opticians in Sudbury will host a hearing loss open day on Friday, May 19.

Running from 9am to 12.30pm, attendees will have the opportunity to speak to a hearing expert and to have hearing aids assessed. There will also be free hearing screening tests, and complimentary refreshments.

Jason Searle, audiologist at Bloom hearing specialists, said: “Buying a hearing aid is a big decision and it is really important that customers find the right device to meet their needs.”