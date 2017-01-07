Mobility scooter specialists win industry award

Mobility scooter specialist TGA is celebrating after its latest product secured a prestigious award.

Sudbury’s TGA, based at Woodhill Business Park, has won the acclaimed BHTA Independent Living Design Award 2016 for its new folding Minimo Plus mobility scooter.

Staff from TGA Mobility and their partners celebrate winning a national award. ANL-170401-142742001

The award was handed over by TV presenter Penny Smith at the British Healthcare Trades Associations (BHTA) Awards dinner in London.

Daniel Stone, TGA managing director, said: “The team is proud to achieve this award as it symbolises our commitment to delivering independence with peace of mind.

“Our folding Minimo Plus provides a trusted solution for those individuals seeking freedom further afield when travelling by car, bus, train or plane.

Mr Stone added: “We work closely with our manufacturers to ensure our scooter designs help to resolve the latest challenges of living with restricted mobility.”

TGA has specialised in mobility scooters across the UK since 1981 and provides a comprehensive range of quality and reliable scooters.

The awards’ judges agreed that the TGA Minimo Plus, a folding ‘car boot’ mobility scooter, excelled in the enabling/assisting independence, improving quality of life, innovation, accessibility in terms of price, ease of use and aesthetic appeal.