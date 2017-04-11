Headteacher leaves to take up lecturing post at university

Staff and pupils at Bures Primary School said goodbye to their headteacher on Friday as he embarks on a new career.

Drew Quayle had been at the school for four years after arriving from Pot Kiln Primary School in Great Cornard, where he was deputy headteacher.

He has agreed to become a lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University’s campus in Chelmsford, while also undertaking a PhD in primary mathematics.

Deputy headteacher Chris Sellens said: “Drew had a genuine trust in his staff as professionals, supporting their practice and development.

“He was akways forward thinking, striving to improve children’s experience of education.

“He supported creativity to ensure learning was engaging and relevant.”

One of his major achievements during his time in Bures was bringing the school up to date with the 2014 national curriculum.

The children got a chance to say goodbye at the school’s church assembly on Thursday, with final goodbyes from staff and pupils given at a school assembly on Friday.

Mr Quayle plans on enjoying some time with his family before starting his new job in June.