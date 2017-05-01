Headteacher earns special praise in report

The headteacher of a small village primary school has expressed her delight after it was rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Karen De Pietro, headteacher of St John The Baptist Primary School in Pebmarsh, was singled out for particular praise by the government inspectors.

She said: “The team is delighted to have received such a good report and have all the hard work recognised.

“We know all the children as individuals and are very proud of all they have achieved.”

In her report, inspector Kim Pigram said: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

“Pupils, parents and staff are, in the main, effusive about the school, and most notably about you as the headteacher.

“They value how you seek the views of everyone before making a decision about change, and the improvements that you have quickly brought about.

“You are a highly visible leader, welcoming pupils at the front gate each morning, and a constant visitor to classrooms to look at pupils’ learning.

“Parents and staff also appreciate the support that you give to many of them as individuals. You embody the school’s community spirit, ‘the Pebmarsh polish’.”

The inspector said she was impressed by the work on display in the school, saying: “It is a vibrant, colourful place with a welcoming community atmosphere.

“Current pupils are very proud of their achievements, and showed me where their best pieces of work are displayed.

“They talked about how they had been challenged to achieve better quality written work. Consequently, the school environment is a true representation of its pupils.”

Mrs Pigram said there had been sustained and systematic improvements to the school since Mrs De Pietro joined in September 2015.

She said that, previous to this, standards were not good enough, but added that governors were now well trained and experts in holding leaders to account for the quality of provision in the school with raised standards in the early years, phonics, Key Stage 1 and in writing and reading in Key Stage 2.

Teachers and learning support assistants were also praised for providing well-crafted, creative and enjoyable experiences for pupils.

The only improvements suggested were that the most able pupils could be challenged further, especially in mathematics, something Mrs Pigram said the school had already identified.