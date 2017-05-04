Haverhill Cycling Club remembers late member with a poignant journey

Friends and former club mates of a popular Haverhill man, who was killed while cycling, completed a special ride in his memory on the first anniversary of his death.

Monday morning saw a group of about 30 Haverhill Cycling Club (HCC) members meet at the town’s Market Square before heading out via Sturmer and New England to the very spot in Nethergate Street, Clare, where Sean Hickey died on May 1, 2016 after colliding with a car while out cycling.

A keen and talented time trial cyclist, 44-year-old Mr Hickey, who lived in Connaught Road, died at the scene, leaving family and friends devastated.

Sunday’s ‘Ride for Sean’ was organised by Haverhill Cycling Club committee member and a friend of Mr Hickey, Steve Foster, who also owns Aerocyles in Haverhill.

Having put the ride up on social media, Mr Foster was surprised to see how well the idea was received.

He said: “When I turned up yesterday (Monday), to be fair I thought there would be a dozen people but it must have been about 30 people.

“We rode out en masse to Clare and stopped opposite the doctors’ surgery, where the accident happened and had a minute’s silence and everyone did their own thing from there, but the main thing was to ride en masse and have a minute to remember Sean as well.”

Although originally from Haverhill, Mr Hickey had been living in Wales for a number of years and had only returned to his home town a few years before his death, during which time he joined HCC.

Mr Foster added: “I decided it would be a nice gesture and a nice thought because he was such a popular bloke within the club and such a good cyclist as well.

“Every time he did a ride everyone was interested in how he did. He was a nice humble bloke as well. He was very good but was not big headed with it.”

With the first ever Ride for Sean having proved to be such a success, HCC now plans to make it an annual thing.

Mr Foster said: “Because it has fallen on the bank holiday we are going to do it every year.

“I think he would have been humbled to see the amount to people who were there.”

HCC members acted as pall bearers when Mr Hickey’s funeral took place, such was the club’s respect for him.

An inquest into Mr Hickey’s death determined that the reason why Mr Hickey suddenly swerved and struck an almost stationary oncoming car ‘will never be known’.