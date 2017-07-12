Have your say on how to improve Sudbury’s neglected areas at public meeting

Sudbury Town Council is set to host a public meeting next week, when it will seek views on how to improve the untidy and neglected areas of the town.

Local groups, businesses and individuals are welcome at the meeting in the town hall on Wednesday at 6.30pm. Ideas and thoughts are being sought on how to keep Sudbury looking at its best.

The council praised the work of organisations already working to rectify the situation, including the Sudbury Society and ActivLives, but says a more co-ordinated effort across the town is needed.

It stated: “The town council often receives comments about things not being done efficiently. Now is the time to have your say and put forward your suggestions.”

Anyone looking to attend is asked to call the council on 01787 372331 or email advice@sudburytowncouncil.co.uk