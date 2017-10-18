Have your say on how Suffolk’s MP constituencies will change

The Boundary Commission wants to move the part of the Bury St Edmunds parliamentary constituency south east of Stowmarket into neighbouring Central Suffolk.

Its proposals to reduce the number of constituencies in England from 533 to 501 were published yesterday and consultation on them will go on until December 11.

Suffolk keeps all seven constituencies. The commission originally wanted to move Pinewood from Central Suffolk into Ipswich and balance electoral quotas by moving Rattlesden, Onehouse and Ringshall from Bury to Central Suffolk.

But following representations from the Conservatives and parish councils it has now decided to leave Pinewood in Central Suffolk but move two Ipswich Borough wards into the Ipswich constituency.

To compensate for that Ringshall and Needham Market would move into Central Suffolk, along with Battisford, Combs but not Combs Ford, Little Finborough and Wattisham airfield, though not Wattisham village.

You can see the detail and comment on the proposals at www.bce2018.org.uk or by writing to The Boundary Commission, 35 Great Smith Street, London SW1P 3BQ.