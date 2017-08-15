Have your say on Halstead policing and crime at public meeting

People living or working in Halstead have been invited to give their views on local crime and policing in a public meeting at the start of next month.

Taking place at Queens Hall in Chipping Hill, it will offer an opportunity to speak to Roger Hirst, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex, who will be part of a panel including Deputy Commissioner Jane Gardner, Chief Inspector Craig Carrington and Community Safety Partnership Chairman Andy Wright.

Information about the current crime trends and ongoing Essex Police operations will be outlined before and during the meeting, and attendees will be allowed to put their questions and concerns to the panel members.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 7, and runs from 6.30pm until 8pm.

To find out more about the work of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex, go to www.essex.pcc.police.uk