Hartest man jailed for taking indecent images of young girls in Sudbury

A Hartest man who admitted taking pictures up the skirts of young girls in Sudbury was jailed on Wednesday.

Patrick Moriarty, 27, of Stowe Hill, Hartest, had pleaded guilty to one charge of outraging public decency, three offences of making indecent images of children and one charge of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Ipswich Crown Court was told that Moriarty was arrested at an address in Market Hill, Sudbury in December last year after being identified by detectives who were investigating a Russian website, onto which “up-skirt” images of young girls had been uploaded.

Prosecutor Peter Gair said computer equipment owned by Moriarty was found to contain more than 6,000 indecent photographs of children.

When interviewed, Moriarty admitted uploading images to a website and that he was sexually interested in girls aged under 12.

The “up-skirt” photographs had been taken by Moriarty in shops and in the street between January and December 2016 while the indecent images which had been found on his computer equipment had been acquired by him between 2001 and 2016.

Giving him for a prison sentence of 18 months and making him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, Judge Rupert Overbury said that Moriarty had exhibited an “entrenched and disturbing” interest in young girls.

Appearing for Moriarty, Catherine Bradshaw said he had no previous convictions and was ashamed of what he had done, leading him to seek help.