Hand-crafted delights at Sudbury fair

Traders showcased their home-made crafts and novelty goods in the picturesque setting of St Peter’s on Market Hill.

Goods on offer ranged from hand-crafted jewellery, pottery, glassware, textiles and gift cards.

Tasty treats included home-made cakes and a selection of hot and cold food, while refreshments were served all day.

“The atmosphere was fantastic,” said event organiser, Kylie Sparkes. “It was bustling.”

Local artists displayed their work, which featured landscapes of surrounding villages.

Other quirky stalls included Mellie Whiteside’s hand-crafted bears.

Simply Events hosts craft fairs at different locations.

“We love it in Sudbury, it’s our home town and it’s always popular,” said Mrs Sparkes.

Shoppers could choose from a variety of Christmas ideas to make handy stocking fillers.

Personalised items were also available to pre-order.

“There’s an element of bespoke that you won’t get in the shops,” added Mrs Sparkes.

“And it’s a nice feeling because the traders will talk to the customers about how they’re made.”