Halstead woman fined for dog waste

A Halstead woman has been found guilty woman for breaching a Community Protection Notice after complaints about dog waste and barking served under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and given a large fine.

Kayleigh Hunt, 31, from Ronald Road in Halstead, was issued with a Community Protection Notice in February 2016 after an investigation into allegations of excessive dog barking, an accumulation of dog faeces and waste which was having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of others in the area.

Following the notice, the council received further complaints and no improvements were made - breaching the notice.

Miss Hunt was offered the opportunity of avoiding prosecution for the offence by payment of a £100 fixed penalty notice but she failed to make any payments or clear the waste.

Miss Hunt failed to attend the hearing, held on Thursday, January 5, at Chelmsford Magistrates Court, and the case was proven in her absence.

Miss Hunt was fined, ordered to pay a victim surcharge and pay costs which in total came to £1,729.20