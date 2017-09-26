Halstead teenager charged with possessing offensive weapon and obstructing police

A teenager from Halstead has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon and obstructing a police officer in their duty.
The 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday, September 12, and was later charged with the two offences.
He will appear before Chelmsford Youth Court on Friday, September 29.
He was also arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs with intent to supply, for which he was released under investigation.
Almost Done!
Registering with Suffolk Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.