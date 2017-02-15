Halstead man who abducted 11-year-old girl is jailed

A 27-year-old man from Halstead has been jailed after admitting child abduction and assault.

Mawande Sicwebu, of Holmes Road, attacked an 11-year-old girl in an East Anglian town on October 12 last year.

On Tuesday (February 14) Ipswich Crown Court heard how the girl had been walking home from school when Sicwebu grabbed her by the wrist and taken her to a house where he hit her.

Prosecuting, Cathy McCulloch said that during the 40 minute incident the girl was telephoned by her father who told her to ‘run for your life’.

The father called his daughter back and she said she had been running but couldn’t go on any further.

Miss McCulloch said the girl was spotted by a family friend and took her to a relative’s house. Members of the public who had also been concerned about what they saw flagged down a passing police car.

Sicwebu, a father of three, had pleaded guilty to child abduction and assault by beating.

Catherine Bradshaw, appearing for Sicwebu, said her client had been drinking heavily before the incident and was remorseful for what he had done.

Jailing him for a total of 32 months, Judge Martyn Levett told Sicwebu that the incident had been ‘terrifying’.