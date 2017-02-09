Halstead foundry firm in apprenticeship top 100

A successful precision engineering firm has received national recognition for its commitment to apprenticeships.

Aerospace foundry Maycast-Nokes has been named in the prestigious Centrica Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer list.

The list is compiled annually by the National Apprenticeship Service and recognises excellence in businesses that employ apprentices. The list was announced at the National Apprenticeship Awards, which recently took place in London.

The Halstead-based company joins blue chip businesses such as BT, BAE Systems, Virgin Media and Unilever on the list.

The company’s director of sales Dave Blower said: “We are absolutely delighted to be included in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer list.

“Our apprenticeship programme blends traditional foundry and pattern making skills with the latest CNC [Computer Numerical Control] machining requirements.

“Our approach provides our trainees with a clearly defined route towards a career in the aerospace industry. Being recognised as one of the best employers in the UK for apprenticeships and skills development is a great honour.” Braintree MP James Cleverly, who visited Maycast-Nokes last year said: “I am delighted that a cutting edge local firm has been recognised for their commitment to apprenticeships.

“Having visited Maycast-Nokes and spoken to their apprentices I can see why they have been named as one of the country’s top apprenticeship employers, huge congratulations to the whole team.”