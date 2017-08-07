Hadleigh tea room owner shuts up shop to focus on catering business

Customers said goodbye to the Angel Delights Traditional Tea Room last week as its owner, Helen Golland, turned her attention to her popular Angel Delights catering business.

A tea room was Helen’s long-held ambition, and she opened Angel Delights in Hadleigh High Street four-and-a-half years ago.

But, although the tea shop has been a great success, there has been a high demand for her catering services and she her husband Simon decided to concentrate their business in that area.

She said: “Our customers were sad to see us go, and said they are going to miss us. We’ve won lots of awards for the tea room. But we are all really excited about our new venture.”

Mrs Golland had previously worked as a pastry chef at The Donkey in Stone Street, at Crabtrees Cafe Bar and at Beaumont Primary School in Hadleigh and as an outside caterer and confectioner supplying a number of hotels, private functions and events.

Her daughter Charlotte is her new business partner.

“We can offer high-quality food and cakes for any occasion, such as birthday parties, weddings, corporate events, funerals and baby showers and we go to all different places,” she added.

Angel Delights Catering can be contacted on 01473 806398 or info@angel-delights.com