Hadleigh Ram thrilled after receiving top restaurant industry award

A Suffolk-based restaurant has expressed its delight at receiving a top industry accolade from the Michelin Guide.

The Hadleigh Ram, which is now in its fourth year of trading, won the Bib Gourmand, an award presented to restaurants judged to have a high quality and good value three-course menu by the Michelin Guide’s anonymous inspectors.

The Ram is the only new restaurant in Suffolk to be recognised with the award this year, and one of only eight new additions in England.

The restaurant is part of Stuart Inns Group run by the Macmillan family, which also owns the Long Melford Swan and the Lavenham Greyhound.

Lorna Pissarro, the sales and marketing director for Stuart Inns sales, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised with a Bib Gourmand for the quality of our food.

“We are passionate about delivering high-quality food using the very best ingredients and we are all incredibly proud to be recognised by the prestigious Michelin Guide.”