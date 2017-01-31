Hadleigh osteopath who ‘had sex with clients’ is struck off

An osteopath based in Hadleigh has been struck off after being found guilty of ‘unacceptable professional conduct’ which included having sex with clients.

The General Osteopathic Council (GOsC), the UK regulator for osteopaths, has removed Nicholas Salway from Hadleigh, from its Register.

Following a hearing on January 23-15, a GOsC Professional Conduct Committee found Mr Salway guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.

In a serious breach of professional standards, it was found that Mr Salway, who was based at Hadleigh Medical Centre, had abused his position through sexualised behaviour and the transgression of professional boundaries.

His conduct, which the GOsC said undermined the integrity of the osteopathic profession, included the pursuit of a sexual relationship with a patient, sexual intercourse with a female at the practice, the publication of images of sexual activity in email exchanges with third parties, and the suggestion to correspondents that they book false appointments so that sexual activity could take place.

In deciding the appropriate sanction, the Professional Conduct Committee, chaired by Professor Brian Gomes da Costa, concluded that Mr Salway’s sexual misconduct, dishonesty and breach of trust were fundamentally incompatible with continued registration.

In reaching this decision the committee considered that Mr Salway’s personal, financial and professional interests were significantly outweighed by the duty to protect patients, and maintain public trust and confidence in the osteopathic profession.

Mr Salway is now unable to practise as an osteopath.

He has 28 days to appeal his removal from the register, during which time Mr Salway is suspended from the statutory register of osteopaths with immediate effect.

The General Osteopathic Council (GOsC) has a statutory duty to regulate the practice of osteopathy in the UK. Osteopaths must be registered with the GOsC in order to practice in the UK.