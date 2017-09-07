Hadleigh Market eyes bright future after resurgence under new management

The future of Hadleigh’s weekly market looks much brighter after a year of successful new management which has seen a significant increase in the number of traders.

In 2016, Babergh District Council undertook an engagement exercise on the future of Hadleigh market, which is thought to date all the way back to 1252, but which had been in decline for several years and had become reliant on just three regular traders.

However, feedback received from people last year revealed a great deal of support for the venture, as well as a desire to see greater diversity on offer from traders, including seasonal offers to support and compliment the high street shops.

To help revive the market and fulfil the wishes of local people, the district council teamed up with local company Suffolk Market Events and, in just over a year, Hadleigh Market now boasts eight regular stalls and additional ones that come on an occasional basis.

The response to the new market has been so positive that an agreement has now been reached between Babergh and Suffolk Market Events to extend the partnership for another two years.

Justine Paul, owner of Suffolk Market Events, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be continuing my work with Babergh and Hadleigh market.

“Over the last 12 months, significant improvements have been achieved at the town’s weekly market and I am really looking forward to working hard to continue to improve it further.

“The market now has a consistent number of top-quality stalls serving the people of Hadleigh with a brilliant range of products.

“There is more that can be done and, over the next two years, with the support of Babergh, we will strive to achieve even better things for the market.”

Cllr John Ward, Babergh District Council cabinet member for economic development, added: “I am very pleased that Suffolk Market Events will continue to manage Hadleigh Market for the next two years.

“They have done an excellent job to increase the numbers of regular and occasional traders.

“Hadleigh is a growing town and it deserves a flourishing market as an additional attraction to an excellent shopping experience.”

Hadleigh market is held on the Market Place, which is located just off the High Street, every Friday, from 9am to 2pm.

To find out more, email justine@suffolkmarketevents.co.uk or call 07704 627973.