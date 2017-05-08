Hadleigh man was suffering from depression before taking own life

A Hadleigh man who died on a Suffolk railway line was suffering from depression after moving from the farm where he had spent most of his life, an inquest has heard.

Guy Alleston, 56, lay down in front of a train at Needham Market station on July 25 last year.

Today an inquest at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich was told that Mr Alleston, of Duke Street, Hadleigh, was seen on CCTV wandering around the station for 45 minutes laying on the rail.

The driver of a London to Norwich train travelling at about 55mph was unable to stop in time and Mr Alleston was killed instantly.

Mr Alleston was single and described to the inquest as having few friends.

A post mortem examination later confirmed that Mr Alleston died as a result of multiple injuries.

In a statement, Detective Constable Sheila Chhaya who investigated the death of Mr Alleston said a check of his home revealed that he had disposed of most possessions with the few remaining inside a suitcase.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone said reports indicated that until two years ago Mr Alleston had lived and worked happily on a family-owned farm but it soon became clear that he was not coping well with the change and was depressed.

The inquest heard that following the tragedy a consultant had visited Needham Market railway station and recommended a number of measures to help reduce the risk of people taking their own lives there.

They included updating contact details on Samaritans near the end of the platforms, displaying Samaritans posters at the station entrance and providing anti-trespass matting near the lineside.

Dr Sharpstone recorded a conclusion that Mr Alleston had taken his own life.

Anybody seeking advice or support can call 116 123 for free or visit www.samaritans.org/.