Hadleigh man guilty of sexually assaulting schoolboy given suspended sentence

A Hadleigh man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a schoolboy nearly ten years ago has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Ashley Shannon, 26, of Ansell Close, Hadleigh, appeared today at Ipswich Crown Court.

Shannon had previously denied three offences of sexually assaulting the boy, but earlier this year, he was found guilty by a jury following a trial.

He had pleaded guilty to three further offences of indecently assaulting the same victim.

The offences, which date back almost a decade ago, finally came to light when the victim broke down in front of his parents and explained in detail what had happened to him years earlier.

Ian Persaud, appearing for Shannon, said his client had suffered from mental health problems and he had received treatment when he was a teenager.

Sentencing, Mr Recorder Jeremy Benson QC handed Shannon a two-year jail sentence, which has been suspended for two years.

As well as this suspended prison term, Shannon was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sexual offences register for the next five years.